INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Paul George’s departure from Indianapolis had been shrouded in mystery – that was, until today.

On the “Knuckleheads Podcast” on The Players’ Tribune George detailed what made him want to leave Indianapolis.

The Pacers eventually traded George to Oklahoma City, where he played two seasons before signing a free agent deal with the L.A. Clippers.

The Pacers received Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis from Oklahoma City. Both went on to become NBA All-Stars.