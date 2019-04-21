Fucale saves series, Komets force Game 6 with Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) - - It's the most amazing save you may ever see.

Komets goalie Zachary Fucale drops his sticks and makes a reaching save with the barehand to stop the puck. Fort Wayne earns a resilient win over Toledo in Game 5 of the ECHL Playoffs, 5-3.

The Walleye now lead the series, 3-2.

Game 6 will be played on Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.