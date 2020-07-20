From Fort Wayne to Chicago, meet the White Sox’s organist Lori Moreland

SAINT JOHN, Ind. (WANE) – We’re just three sunrises away from hearing the sweet sounds of MLB’s opening day. For the Chicago White Sox, one of the team’s most iconic sounds is Organist, Lori Moreland.

Moreland learned to play the organ from the time she was seven-years-old growing up in Fort Wayne.

Through her playing career, she never dreamed of taking her talents to professional baseball, but when the opportunity presented itself, she went for it.

“A good friend of mine had contacted me and said you should really audition for this.” Moreland continued, “I thought it’d be fun to go down there and do my thing and you never know. Well the never know happened because two weeks later they called me and offered me the job.”

The Chicago White Sox’s opening day is Friday and the team making it’s final fine tuning before it’s time to play ball. But like the fans, Moreland won’t be allowed to be in attendance.

“I’m hoping that changes like in a month when they see that this is not necessarily working to have all this artificial fan noise and artificial music going on,” Moreland said.

No matter how long the wait, Moreland sees herself doing this for quite a while.

“I will do this forever. Until they tell me to just go home or give me a season pass for the rest of my life, but I don’t see myself going anywhere.” Moreland said.

Moreland is eagerly awaiting the day she’s able to jam out at Guaranteed Rate Field once again.