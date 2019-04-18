Sports

Four Panthers sign letters of intent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Four Panthers made it official by signing their letters of intent on Thursday moring. 

Jeffrey Tolbert (Baseball/Indiana University-South Bend) Bryce Jennings (Track and XC/Indiana University-Kokomo), Emma Shoemaker (Soccer/Taylor University) and Reese Kuhns (Baseball/Heidelberg University) put pen to paper at Snider. 

