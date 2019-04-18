Four Panthers sign letters of intent

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Four Panthers made it official by signing their letters of intent on Thursday moring.

Jeffrey Tolbert (Baseball/Indiana University-South Bend) Bryce Jennings (Track and XC/Indiana University-Kokomo), Emma Shoemaker (Soccer/Taylor University) and Reese Kuhns (Baseball/Heidelberg University) put pen to paper at Snider.