Fort Wayne’s WGL radio station goes off the air

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Adams Radio Group has discontinued an AM radio station located in Fort Wayne.

FOX Sports on WGL AM 1250 has been off the air since March 22, according to a message on their website.

The following is the full message:

“We regret to inform you that we will be discontinuing FOX Sports on WGL AM 1250 effective Monday, March, 22. With the current situation, we must devote all of our efforts to our larger signal stations. Thank you very much for listening.”

WGL was one of Fort Wayne’s oldest radio stations.