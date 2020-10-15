Fort Wayne to host DIII men’s basketball tournament through 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne will host the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Final Four for several more years.

The NCAA on Thursday announced that Manchester University, the Memorial Coliseum and Visit Fort Wayne will host the tournament through 2026. The previous agreement, signed in 2017, was through 2022.

“It is an honor to have been awarded the bid to host the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Final Four through 2026!” said Manchester Athletics Office Manager and Tittle IX & Eligibility Coordinator Tami Hoagland. “The event we hosted in 2019 was highly praised by the participants and spectators, and the 2020 event would have surely met the same standards.”

All games will be played at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

The tournament is expected to generate more than $2.6 million in revenue for Fort Wayne between 2023 and 2026.

“NCAA events bring prestige to our community, help our hospitality community recover and sustain jobs, and brings our community together around a common love in our Hoosier state – basketball!” said Dan O’Connell, CEO of Visit Fort Wayne.