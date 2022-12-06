FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Minor League Baseball (MiLB) named Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter the 2022 Executive of the Year Monday during the Baseball Winter Meetings.

The Executive of the Year is one of only four major awards handed out by MiLB, along with the Future Star Award, Organization of the Year and CommUNITY Champion.

“I consider this national award a win for the entire Fort Wayne community,” Nutter said.

Nutter has worked for the TinCaps since 1999, when the team was known as the Fort Wayne Wizards.

Under Nutter’s leadership, the TinCaps previously earned the Organization of the Year award in 2016 and the CommUNITY Champion award in 2015.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Mike for this most deserved accolade,” said TinCaps Managing Owner Jason Freier.

Nutter became one of 11 finalists for the Executive of the Year award after being nominated by his peers in the High-A Midwest League, and an awards committee chose Nutter out of the 11 finalists.