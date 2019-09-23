Fort Wayne ranks No. 6 in minor league markets

Fort Wayne ranks as a top-ten minor league sports market nationally according to Sports Business Journal.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne ranks as a top-ten minor league sports market nationally according to Sports Business Journal.

The ranking looked at over 200 markets around the nation, judging areas based on their attendance, economy, and tenure. Out of eight editions of the rankings since 2005, Fort Wayne has finished in the top 10 seven times.

Fort Wayne is home to the Tincaps, baseball affiliate of the San Diego Padres, Komets, hockey affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Mad Ants, basketball affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

Fort Wayne finishes just behind Grand Rapids, Greenville, Charleston, Toledo, and Des Moines.