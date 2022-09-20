FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is the nation’s second best minor league sports city, a recent ranking determined.

Sports Business Journal ranked the Summit City the No. 2 minor league sports market in the country. Charleston, South Carolina, was No. 1.

Fort Wayne has been ranked a Top 10 minor league sports market 8 times. It was No. 1 in 2007.

Fort Wayne is home to the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres; the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s G League; and the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL.

“We’re honored to see the TinCaps and Parkview Field featured in this ranking again,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Thanks to Sports Business Journal for their diligence in putting this list together and for their overall coverage of the industry. Most of all, thanks to everyone in our community for their continued support that makes this recognition possible.”

Sports Business Journal ranked 195 markets, featuring 320 professional teams across 34 leagues. Rankings were based primarily on markets’ ability to retain franchises, maintain venues, and attract spectators to games.

Fort Wayne scored a 99.71, while Charleston earned a mark of 100. Tulsa (Okla.), Toledo (Ohio), and Des Moines (Iowa) rounded out the top 5.

Fort Wayne was also recently included in Livability.com’s rankings of the “5 Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country.”