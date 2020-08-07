Fort Wayne native to compete in Mr. Olympia Bodybuilding competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Deontrai Campbell will compete in the Mr. Olympia Bodybuilding Competition in December following a win at the ‘Wings of Strength Tampa Pro National Qualifying Competition.’

Campbell originally qualified as an International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) Pro in the Men’s Classic Physique division in 2018. After spending time perfecting the craft, Campbell made his pro debut onstage at the Wings of Strength Tampa Pro National Qualifying competition on July 31.

After first place at the July competition, he qualified for ‘Mr. Olympia 2020’ which is held in Las Vegas, Nevada in December, according to the press release. “Mr. Olympia is the most prestigious fitness industry showcase and bodybuilding competition in the world,” the press release says. Bodybuilders such as Frank Zane, Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger have all won this competition. Vendors, guests and athletes from around the world travel to this competition to watch top bodybuilders take the stage trying to win the esteemed title of Mr. Olympia.

Campbell has been documenting his preparation and training for the Mr. Olympia Competition on his YouTube channel, Campus Muscle.