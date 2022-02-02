Fort Wayne native Batherson out of NHL All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career, 23 year old Drake Batherson will miss the game due to a high ankle injury suffered in a game last week.

Batherson, who was born in Fort Wayne in April of 1998 – the lone season his dad, Norm, a long-time pro, played for the Komets – had tallied 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games for the Ottawa Senators.

Batherson was a fourth round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft (121st overall) by the Senators.

