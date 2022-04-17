FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Playing on the offensive line isn’t always the most glorifying position. For kids who grow up watching skill players dominate on Sundays, it’s common to overlook the importance of the offensive line to a team’s success.

Come next month, a group of former Highlight Zone stars are teaming up to inspire the next wave of football talent in Fort Wayne with the inaugural ‘Summit City Lineman Academy.’

The camp is organized by Dwenger alums Vinny Fiacable, Luker Wiginton and Joe Tippmann, along with Snider grad Randy Holtz.

In a new age of college athletics where student-athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness, the group is also excited to promote the camp while earning some money. At the same time, they hope to get kids excited about playing an important position in football.

“We’re hoping to show kids that and show them that playing offensive line is not a bad thing,” said Holtz. It’s one of the most respected positions in football.”

“If we can inspire one kid or two kids throughout this camp, we’ll have done our jobs,” said Wiginton.

The inaugural Summit City Lineman Academy will be held May 14-15 and May 21-22 at Concordia Theological Seminary. Registration closes Wednesday, Apr. 20. Visit their official website for more information.