FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the upcoming Fort Wayne FC season less than a month away, the team revealed this season’s edition of their home kits on Friday.

The new kits mark the debut of the PUMA brand as the club’s official partner. It includes a blend of colors presented in a wave scheme to honor Fort Wayne’s three rivers – St. Mary’s, Maumee and St. Joseph.

“We are excited to unveil the Club’s new jersey for our 2nd season in USL League 2. Our badge represents the city of Fort Wayne and the passion of the Club,” states DaMarcus Beasley, Fort Wayne FC co-owner and director of sports operations. “I hope that whoever puts on our jersey will feel a sense of pride and joy. I can’t wait until the start of the season in less than a month to be able to see all of our fans again.”

Home kits are for sale on the team’s official website.

Fort Wayne FC kicks off their 2022 season at Kings Hammer FC on May 10.