Fort Wayne Falters in Series Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps lost 16-9 to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a 94-degree Monday night at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes (6-5, 49-29) poured it on early, scoring nine combined runs in the first three innings. The Loons put across four in the first and four more in the second, followed by a single run in the third. Jacob Amaya had a two-run triple in the first, and Dillon Paulson hit a three-run home run in the second inning.

Fort Wayne (3-8, 36-43) broke out the power bats to score three runs combined between the first three innings, as Michael Curry smacked a two-run double in the first and Justin Lopezhit a solo blast in the third. Lopez is 6-for-12 during his last three games with a triple and a home run.

The Loons ballooned the lead again with a four-run fourth, including a three-run blast from Miguel Vargas. Great Lakes added single runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth.

Vargas smacked another home run in the eighth. In the final two games of the series, the 19-year-old went 8-for-11 with four home runs, 8 RBIs and 23 total bases.

The TinCaps scored twice in the fifth without recording a hit, as two walks, a wild pitch and a throwing error combined to bring home Jawuan Harris and Tucupita Marcano.

Fort Wayne added four runs in the ninth, featuring RBI hits from Marcano and Blake Hunt. Marcano finished the night with three hits (his 20th multi-hit game of the season), while Hunt is currently on a season-long nine game hitting streak.

Next Game

Tuesday, July 2 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– Captains Probable Starter: RHP Thomas Ponticelli

