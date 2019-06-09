Fort Wayne Falters at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps held a 4-0 lead against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, but Fort Wayne wound up losing, 5-4, in walk-off fashion.

With the scored tied, 4-4, and the bases full in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dayton (24-39) first baseman Pabel Manzanero delivered a game-winning single to deep left-center field.

The Dragons had tied the game with three runs in the home eighth inning. Catcher Morgan Lofstrom had an RBI single in that inning while pinch-hitter Brian Rey provided a two-out, game-tying, two-run single.

Earlier, after a scoreless first three innings, Fort Wayne (28-33) opened the scoring in the fourth. The TinCaps had no one on base with two outs and a two-strike count on Luis Roman,but that’s when the fun began. Roman slapped a single into left field, followed by a Lee Solomon double that scored Roman and a Juan Fernandez single that scored Solomon.

The ‘Caps tacked on two more two-out runs in the fifth when Aldemar Burgos and Tucupita Marcano combined for back-to-back doubles to score one run, followed by a Michael CurryRBI single that scored Marcano.

The Dragons crept closer with a run in the home half of the fifth. Carlos Rivero walked with one out, stole second, and scored on a Randy Ventura RBI single.

Efraín Contreras shook off the run in the fifth to toss a scoreless sixth and complete another sterling start. The 19-year-old from Mexico hurled six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Contreras now has 35 strikeouts in 31.1 innings combined between his last six starts.

Next Game

Monday, June 10 @ Dayton (7:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

– Dragons Probable Starter:RHP Jared Solomon

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn