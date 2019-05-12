Fort Wayne Falls to Beloit in Series Finale

The Snappers (Oakland Athletics) scored 10 runs on 15 hits, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps 10-1 at Pohlman Field on Saturday night.

Sam Keating made his first start for the TinCaps this season Saturday night, and after breezing through the first three innings, he ran into trouble in the fourth. Payton Squier doubled to start the frame, and after a Logan Farrar strikeout, Anthony Churlin doubled to score Squier. Keating, a 20-year-old right-hander from Florida, was relieved after going 3.1 innings in his start, allowing one run on five hits with one strikeout.

After that, the Snappers (10-21) never looked back, scoring at least a run in the fourth through eighth innings. Beloit did its most damage in the eighth inning, scoring five runs on six hits (including three extra-base hits). The Snappers finished the game with six extra-base hits (five doubles and a triple).

Fort Wayne (15-19) did score one run in the top of the ninth inning, when Xavier Edwards tripled off the right-field wall leading off the inning and came home to score on a Tucupita Marcano RBI groundout. Edwards, who entered the evening leading the Midwest League in batting average and on-base percentage, now has hits in seven straight games and has reached base safely in 15 straight games.

