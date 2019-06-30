Fort Wayne Falls Just Short in Marathon Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps rallied back from three runs down to send the game to extra innings, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) eeked out a 7-6 victory in 10 innings in front of 6,288 fans at Parkview Field. The game took 4 hours and 4 minutes to complete, the longest game for the ‘Caps this season.

Great Lakes (4-5, 47-29) got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the first via a Dillon Paulson home run and another run in the second inning on a Luke Heyer RBI single. Heyer has four total hits in eight games against the TinCaps this season – two doubles and two home runs.

Fort Wayne (3-6, 36-41) stayed close, plating single runs in the first and second. Xavier Edwards doubled leading off the first inning, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch. The second inning featured a Lee Solomon double that scored Justin Lopez, yet Michael Curry was also thrown out at home trying to tie the game on the play.

The Loons briefly took their largest lead of the game in the fifth, scoring two runs to make it a 5-2 game. First, Dillon Paulson crushed his second home run of the game, this one sailing onto the right-field concourse. The former USC Trojan is 8-for-15 in four games at Parkview Field this season with three home runs and nine RBIs. Later in the frame, Jair Camargo plated a run with an RBI single.

The TinCaps nearly knotted the game up in the bottom half of the fifth. First, Blake Hunt drove home Edwards with a double, his 16th two-bagger this season. Fort Wayne later loaded the bags with two outs, but left them loaded as Curry flew out to end the inning.

Fort Wayne left the bases loaded again in the sixth – Solomon, Jawuan Harris, and Agustin Ruiz all walked to fill the bags, but they were eventually stranded.

The ‘Caps finally converted with a runner in scoring position in the seventh, as Lopez tripled with one out and came home to score on a Solomon two-out RBI opposite-field single into left field. Lopez entered the night 0-for-26 in his last seven games – he finished Saturday night’s game 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Fort Wayne equalized in the eighth, as Tucupita Marcano looped a double down the left-field line that scored Edwards. Yet, the TinCaps left the bases loaded again in the eighth.

The game eventually went into extra innings, where the Loons scored twice the top of the 10th to secure the victory (a Chris Roller RBI triple and a Camargo RBI single). The TinCaps mustered a run in the 10th on a Dwanya Williams-Sutton RBI single, but came up short after that.

