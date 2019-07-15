Fort Wayne Ends Trip With Extra-Inning Loss

CLINTON, Iowa – The TinCaps finished their nine-game road trip with a 6-5 loss to the Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins affiliate) in 11 innings on Monday afternoon.

Clinton (17-7, 50-43) started the game with a run in the first. However, that was all the L-Kings would get against lefty Joey Cantillo, who struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball, lowering his season ERA to a Midwest League-low 2.03. He leads the circuit in strikeouts with 105 in 80 innings over 16 starts.

Fort Wayne (7-17, 40-52) tied the game, 1-1, with an unearned run in the second.

But after the early runs, the game developed into a pitchers’ duel.

Henry Henry followed Cantillo with three scoreless innings of relief.

The TinCaps went ahead, 4-1, with three runs in the top of the 10th as shortstop Justin Lopez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Luke Becker added a two-run double. However, in the home 10th, the LumberKings tied the game, 4-4, on a three-run homer by Peyton Burdick.

Fort Wayne went up 5-4 in the 10th yet Clinton plated a pair of unearned runs to walk the game off.

All 16 teams in the Midwest League are off on Tuesday.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Peoria (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Chiefs Probable Starter:

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn