Fort Wayne doctor ready to help U.S.G.A. seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Golf fans are paying attention to Indiana as the country’s top senior golfers gather at Notre Dame. The U.S.G.A. Senior Open has begun and the event has several connections to Fort Wayne, one of which is a doctor who will be treating golfers.

Doctor Jennifer Nunnally has been working around athletes for year and a connection with the Indianapolis Colts eventually led her to her current spot – ready to treat and prepare some of the biggest golf names in the country.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting,” Nunnally told WANE 15 News. “I enjoy visiting Notre Dame campus anyways, but this is a whole different level of excitement.”

There’s often a groan at the tee box after the swing, but as a golfer, what you really hope not to happen is an injury. That’s especially in U.S.G.A. tournament play.

“Lumbar and hip rotation are really important to swing,” Nunnally explained. “As far as flexibility and range of motion… those are king.”

There is a lot that can go wrong with your body out on the links, including the hours on your feet. Senior golfers not only need relief from those issues but they also like help getting in the best shape possible before teeing off. That’s where this medical team comes in to play, including Nunnally.

“It’s not just about the pain,” she said. “Pain is usually the last symptom to come on and the first to leave. The functional movement, and movement comes from the pre-work and exercise and stretching, and improving wellness.”

After a lot of prep work, Warren Golf Course is representing the state in front of the country. Nunnally takes that seriously, but with a smile.

“This is an honor for us to have it here and to have Notre Dame,” Nunnally added. “Notre Dame has done a beautiful job of preparing the campus for it. I’m looking forward to going back tomorrow. It’s going to be a pretty busy day, a pretty busy weekend, and looking forward to taking care of those players, luckily we have air conditioning with the weather that’s coming, but yeah, it’s going to be a great one.”

The doctor isn’t the only Fort Wayne connection to the tournament happening in South Bend. WANE 15’s Andy McDonnell visited the company that printed the tickets and other paperwork for the event. You can see that story here: https://www.wane.com/sports/fort-wayne-based-keefer-printing-earns-bid-for-u-s-senior-open/