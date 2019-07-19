Fort Wayne Champs win first round game at TBT

LEXINGTON, Kent. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs got off to a great start in the 2019 edition of The Basketball Tournament with a 96-59 victory in their first round contest against Showtime in the Lexington Regional on Friday afternoon.

An opening round STATEMENT from @FWChamps!



5 players in double-digits for Ft. Wayne, including a game-high 20pts (8-13 FG) from Travis Leslie. #TBT2019 pic.twitter.com/tUErsWQroL — TBT (@thetournament) July 19, 2019

The team is made up mostly of former Mad Ants and coached by East Noble and St. Francis graduate Kevin Bloom. Bloom and general manager Garrett Martz both previously worked for the Mad Ants.

Travis Leslie led the Fort Wayne Champs with 20 points.

Fort Wayne advances to the second round where they will play at 6 p.m. tomorrow on ESPN2.

The winning team in this single-elimination tournament receives $2 million.