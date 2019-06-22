Fort Wayne based Keefer Printing earns bid for U.S. Senior Open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This project fits Keefer Printing to a tee.

After a chance encounter at the golf show in town, the Fort Wayne company earned the bid to do the printing for the U.S. Senior Open. The major title – for golfers older than the age of 50 – will take place on June 27 through June 30 at the Warren Golf Club on the campus of Notre Dame.

Keefer will produce everything from different tickets, parking passes and volunteer handbooks to intricate tee time guides for patrons.

The company has printed as much as they could ahead of time. Yet for tee time programs, they will need to be printed overnight and driven up to the venue by 5:30 A.M.













By incorporating their newer digital printer, the deadlines for the championship in South Bend will be tight but also manageable.

Vice President at Keefer Printing, Pat Keefer says they are excited for this new and unique opportunity. The company has been around since 1914 but the combination of schedule, printing type and folding patterns can make it a challenge.

They are confident in this pace of play, or rather, pace of print.