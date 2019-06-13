Former Mastodon Miller named California League All-Star

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Mastodon pitcher Evan Miller has been named to the South Division Team for the 2019 California League All-Star Game.

Miller was drafted in the 22nd round by the San Diego Padres in 2016. He now plays for the Lake Elsinore Storm in the High A California League. He owns a 1-1 record with 10 saves and a 1.26 ERA as the closer for the Storm in 2019. He is averaging better than a strikeout per inning with 30 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. He owns a 0.698 WHIP.

The California League All-Star Game will take place in San Bernardino, California on June 18.

The LaPorte, Indiana native was a Mastodon for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He recorded 165 strikeouts in his two-year career.