Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced Monday that Shawn Szydlowski has agreed to terms and will return for the 2019-20 campaign.

"Shawn Szydlowski re-signing with the Komets should make all Komet fans excited," Fort Wayne's general manager David Franke said." He is two years removed from being named the ECHL MVP and has a lot of great hockey left in him. We expect him to be an integral part of the 2019-20 Komets."

Szydlowski (sidd-LOW-ski), 28, will be entering his ninth season as a pro, eighth in the ECHL and seventh with Fort Wayne. The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native is a three-time Fort Wayne MVP and was the team's regular season points leader on three occasions including 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18 and was playoff leader in 2014 and 2016. In 2017-18 the right wing was named ECHL MVP while winning the league scoring championship with a career high 79 points and ranking second in plus-minus with +39. Szydlowski is a two-time ECHL First Team honoree (2015, 2018) and was named the 2017 ECHL All-Star team captain and starter

During his career, Szydlowski has skated AHL stints with Rochester, Binghamton, Lake Erie, Norfolk and Cleveland totaling nine assists and 10 points in 78 games. The veteran has registered all-time Fort Wayne career marks of 174 goals, 266 assists, 440 points and 477 penalty minutes in 423 games. Szydlowski has netted four Fort Wayne hat tricks and reached the 25-goal plateau with the Komets four times.

Last season Szydlowski started the year in Norway skating 11 games with Frisk Asker before returning to Fort Wayne to rank second in Komet scoring with 36 assists and 55 points in 59 games while co-leading in plus-minus with +7.