Former Indiana Tech player to pitch at MLB home Run Derby

by: Tyler Stevenson - Indiana Tech Sports Information Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Indiana Tech baseball player and 2015 graduate Derek Morgan will be taking part in the 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field.

Morgan will be pitching to his cousin, Pete Alonso, a first baseman for the New York Mets, who also made the National League All-Star Team as the full rosters were announced Sunday night.

“He lays it in there good,” Alonso told the New York Post. “He’s got a good arm slot, usually catchers and infielders are really good at throwing BP, and he’s a second baseman. He’s got a nice, good arm for me and easy arm slot. I am looking forward to it. It’s going to be awesome.”

A three-year member of the Warrior baseball team after transferring from St. Bonaventure University, Morgan was named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) All-Academic Team as a senior and a member of the 2013 Tech team that won the WHAC Tournament and qualified for the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. Monday from Progressive Field and will be televised on ESPN. For more information on the Home Run Derby, visit here.

