Former Cubs manager Maddon to lead Angels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have received the returning player rights to Walt Lemon Jr. and a 2020 second round pick from the Windy City Bulls, in exchange for a 2019 first round pick (10th overall) and a 2020 first round pick.

This trade is not subject to a physical.