FRISCO, Texas (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the Colts last season after starting the year on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery. Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made.