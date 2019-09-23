Former Bishop Luers, North Side standout, Richards works out with Houston Rockets

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His journey may meander but Dwight Richards is ready to take his shot.

The sharpshooter earned a tryout with the Houston Rockets recently and hopes to get a training camp invitation. Richards played at Bishop Luers and North Side in Fort Wayne before transferring to a prep school in Canada.

After stops at several junior colleges, he finally started to define his game at Central State, a Division II school in Ohio.

Richards has many offers to go play professionally overseas as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss