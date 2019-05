Filler leads Bishop Dwenger to sectional golf title Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Jonny Filler was filling it up.

The No. 2 golfer for Bishop Dwenger had a hot putter and claimed the individual sectional title. The Saints earned the team title as well for a second straight season.

That club twirl on the 18th tee for Jonny Filler 🤑🤑🤑@Logan14Ryan would be so proud pic.twitter.com/00OCUYPrVq — Andy Mac (@Andy_McDonnell) May 31, 2019

Regionals will take place at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth.