Federer tops highest-earning athlete list at more than $100M

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, Switzerland’s Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semifinal loss to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.

He is the first tennis player top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. Federer made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the other $100 million from endorsements and appearances fees.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are in spots 2, 3 and 4, followed by the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Tiger Woods is at No. 8 and NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz complete the top 10.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.