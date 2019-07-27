Etzler finds right fit, makes early commitment to Ohio State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ohio State coaches didn’t have to seek out Kalen Etzler, he came to them.

The junior-to-be at Crestview High School in Ohio helped lead the Knights to a state title – which just happened to be on campus in Columbus. Etzler verbally committed to the Buckeyes recently.

Kalen is playing with Indy Heat in a tournament this weekend in Fort Wayne.

The lanky 6’8″ forward is really developing into a top tier talent. His athleticism helps him get to the basket and his jumpshot keeps defenders honest.

His brother, Javin, will be a freshman this year at Miami (OH).