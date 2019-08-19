Elite Ethiopian marathon trains in Fort Wayne over summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This path keeps going and growing.

By the step and by the mile, between where Taye Babeker Tirfea is from and where he’s heading.

The elite Ethiopian marathoner is training this summer in Fort Wayne. Taye is also seeking sponsorship opportunities to be able to compete in some of the top races and events around the world.

There are few distinct differences between his home country in east Africa and Indiana including elevation. Fort Wayne is very flat while Ethiopia is hilly and the capital city is at an elevation of over 7,000 feet above see level. That increased altitude helps with training.

As 28 years old, he’s entering his running prime.

Taye’s personal best in the marathon of 26.2 miles is 2 hours and 14 minutes. That equates to a 5 minute per mile pace – and it’s also comparable to a top 25 finish in the 2016 Olympics.

He also participate in the Runners On Parade 5K this summer in downtown Fort Wayne. Taye won the event rather easily with a time of 14:57.

Babeker Tirfea is connected with Fort Wayne Running Club and Fleet Feet here in Indiana.