Eifert calling Jacksonville home for the next 2 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengal, the Bishop Dwenger and Summit City native Tyler Eifert is heading to the “Sunshine State”.

Eifert signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. From Bishop Dwenger, Eifert stayed in-state to play college football with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was selected by the Bengals with the 21st pick in the 2013 draft.

Eifert made a name for himself during his time with Cincinnati, going on to play in the pro bowl after his 2015 season.

The tight end becoming a free agent this year and it didn’t take long for the Jags to scoop him up.

