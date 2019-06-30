Edwards showcases speed in TinCaps loss to Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps lost 9-3 to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a sunny, 91-degree Sunday at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes (5-5, 48-29) opened the scoring for the second straight day, scoring three runs in the first on a Chris Roller RBI single and a two-run double by Dan Robinson.

The TinCaps (3-7, 36-42) got a run back in the bottom half of the first when Xavier Edwards tripled leading off the inning and came home to score on a Tucupita Marcano flyout. Edwards has three extra-base hits (a double, a triple, and a home run) in his last four games. He had three extra-base hits (all doubles) in his previous 15 games.

The Loons regained their three-run lead on a solo homer by Miguel Vargas in the second inning, and ballooned their lead to six on a three-run shot by Vargas in the four inning. Vargas later added a triple in the sixth to go along with his first-inning double, making 13 total bases on the day with four runs scored and 4 RBIs. Great Lakes completed its scoring with two more runs in the sixth.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked a solo home run for the TinCaps in the bottom of the sixth, his fourth big fly of the season. The North Carolina native has hit two home runs this season at Parkview Field, both of which have come against the Great Lakes Loons.

Fort Wayne scored a run in the ninth on a Juan Fernandez RBI double.

