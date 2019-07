LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WANE) – Carsen Edwards picked up right where he left off with the Boilermakers.

The Celtics second round pick scored 20 points in the Celtics win in the NBA Summer League.

Former Hoosier Romeo Langford did not play as he continues to recover from his thumb injury. He was selected by the Celtics in the first round of the NBA Draft a few weeks ago.

Boston will face Cleveland on Monday.