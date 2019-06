Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) drives the ball to the basket off a Georgia State turnover in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Purdue won, 64-56. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

NEW YORK (WANE) – Purdue’s Carsen Edwards will begin his NBA career in Boston as the All-Amecian was selected by the Sixers with the 33rd pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night then dealt to the Celtics.

In Boston Edwards will team with former I.U. star Romeo Langford, who the Celtics drafted 14th overall.

A six-foot guard, Edwards averaged 24.3 points last season for the Boilermakers as a junior.