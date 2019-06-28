Edwards homers as TinCaps Fry the Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Ryan Weathers kept the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) at bay early and the Fort Wayne offense backed him up, pounding out 12 hits in a 5-2 win in front of 7,618 fans on a 91-degree night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (3-4, 36-39) gave Weathers some early support, scoring a single run in the first and third innings. Xavier Edwards singled leading off the first and later came around to score, and Tucupita Marcano duplicated the feat in the third.

Weathers shined with the run support, tossing four scoreless innings in his start while allowing just three hits and striking out four. It was the longest start for the 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft since he returned from the Injured List on May 20.

Fort Wayne showed off its power while adding runs in the fourth and fifth. In the fourth, Edwards slugged the home run of his two-year professional career, while back-to-back extra base hits by Agustin Ruiz (triple) and Blake Hunt (double) scored a run in the fifth.

South Bend (3-4, 40-35) crawled a little closer in the sixth via a two-run home run by Tyler Durna. It was Durna’s fourth home run of the season – he entered the night with 21 doubles (second in the Midwest League).

The TinCaps answered back with a two-out run in the bottom of the sixth, when Edwards singled with two outs, moved all the way to third on a poor pickoff attempt, and scored on a Marcano RBI single. Edwards and Marcano both finished the night with three hits – Edwards leads the team with 25 multi-hit games this season, while Marcano is second with 19 multi-hit games.

From there, the bullpen shut the door, as Carlos Belen, Cody Tyler, and Henry Henry combined to allow just two hits in the final three innings with three strikeouts (one apiece).

