ECHL reveals plans for 2020-2021 season with Komets tentatively starting play in January

(WANE) The ECHL revealed its plans for the delayed 2020-2021 hockey season Friday morning on the league’s website. The season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will play under a split-season format with 13 teams beginning a 72-game season on December 11. The remaining teams, including the Fort Wayne Komets, will begin a 62-game season season on January 15, 2021. The ECHL indicated that the season is pending “jurisdictional approval.”

“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our Players, fans, and employees. The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 – January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future.

Under this split-season scenario, League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.