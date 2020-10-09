ECHL reveals plans for 2020-2021 season with Komets tentatively starting play in January

(WANE) The ECHL revealed its plans for the delayed 2020-2021 hockey season Friday morning on the league’s website. The season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams will play under a split-season format with 13 teams beginning a 72-game season on December 11. The remaining teams, including the Fort Wayne Komets, will begin a 62-game season season on January 15, 2021. The ECHL indicated that the season is pending “jurisdictional approval.”
The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 – January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future.
Under this split-season scenario, League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.