Eastern Michigan drops PFW WBB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - - Jaelencia Williams scored a career-high 21 points for the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team, but it was not enough to help the Mastodons to a victory, as they fell to Eastern Michigan 87-72. The loss drops the Mastodons’ record to 3-7 on the season.

Williams scored her 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was 9-of-12 at the free throw line, both of which were also career highs. Williams also finished with six rebounds. Kierstyn Repp tied a season-high with 17 points, as she connected on four 3-point attempts. De’Jour Young finished with 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Hannah Hess came off the bench to finish with 11 points.

The Mastodons took the lead on the opening possession of the game, before gaining their largest lead of the game, 15-9, on back-to-back three’s at the 4:02 mark of the first. Eastern Michigan closed out the first half with a 15-6 run as it led 43-35 at the break. Trailing by as many as 18, the ‘Dons cut the deficit to 10, 76-66, with 2:28 to play thanks to a 10-3 advantage. The Mastodons were unable to pull it to single digits as EMU made eight free throws in the final two minutes of the game.

On the afternoon, the ‘Dons finished the game shooting 22-of-49 (44.9%) from the floor, 5-of-17 (29.4%) beyond the arc, and went for a season-high 23-of-28 (82.1%) at the charity stripe.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to action after exam week, when the Mastodons host Goshen on Sunday, December 16 at 2 p.m.