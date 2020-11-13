EACS to limit sports spectators according to color-coded infection map

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools will use the state’s county infection rate map to determine how many spectators it will allow at winter sporting events.

The district announced Friday that based the number of fans in the stands will be based on the Indiana Department of Health’s county map, which assigns each county a color based on the number of weekly cases and its seven-day positivity rate. The map runs blue, yellow, orange or red.

In the blue stage, participants will receive 4 tickets, with remaining tickets available up to capacity. On the other side of the spectrum, in the red stage, participants will receive 1 ticket.

Currently, area counties are in the orange stage as cases surge.