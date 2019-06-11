Dwenger seventh after first round at state

by: Glenn Marini

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger boys golf team stands in seventh place after the first round of the state finals at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel.

The Saints shot a 315 as a squad for a tally of +27. Carmel leads the field with at +11 with Center Grove four shots behind. Warsaw, the only other local team, shot a +40 in the first round and is in 12th place out of 15 teams.

Jonny Filler currently leads all local golfers. Filler, who won medalist honors at sectionals and regionals, shot a +2 (74) on Tuesday morning. Peru’s Kash Bellar and Carmel’s Nick Dentino are currently atop the leaderboard at -2 (70).

The only other local in the top 50 are Warsaw freshman Cal Hoskins who’s tied for 21st at +4 (76) and Nick Holder of Dwenger tied for 27th at +5 (77).

Competing as individuals, DeKalb’s Bailey Clark is tied for 74th at +12 (84), Alex Hedrick of Columbia City tied for 83rd at +14 (86), and Homestead’s Adam DeLong in 90th at +16 (88).

The second and final round is slated for tomorrow morning.

