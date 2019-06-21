Dons looking to replace scoring punch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With two top-ten scorers in school history graduating, the Mastodons will need to find some scoring punch this off-season.

John Konchar, who is no. 1 in Mastodons history in career points, and Kason Harrell (no. 8 in scoring) are both finished in Fort Wayne. Dee Montomgery, who started half of PFW’s games last season, has transferred to the University of Indianapolis. That means the Dons have to replace three starters and 41.2 points a game.

Coming off a 18-15 overall season, coach Jon Coffman says he isn’t worried. He adds during his five years as head coach he’s never had a player lead the team in scoring two years in a row.