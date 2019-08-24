‘Dons Down Cardinals in Five-Setter Exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Behind four Mastodon double-doubles, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball came away with a 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25,15-10) win over Ball State in an exhibition contest on Arnie Ball Court. Saturday’s match (Aug. 24) featured double-doubles from Maddi Nell (29 assists, 11 digs), Madison Gates (23 assists, 10 digs), Katie Crowe (15 kills, 16 digs) and Sidney Schiller (12 kills, 16 digs).

The ‘Dons took set one behind eight kills from the freshman Schiller, and a team hitting percentage of .349. Schiller at the last two Mastodon kills in the opening frame. Madelyn Wursterpitched in a 6-1-9 set, six of her game-high 20 kills of the day.

Elizabeth Fuerst led the way in the second set with four kills on seven swings. The Mastodons had a late six-point run that put the set out of reach at 20-16. Nell’s service was what put this stretch in the box score, with an ace midway through.

In the third, Ball State edged the ‘Dons in kills 13-12 and took the set. Purdue Fort Wayne did have a six-point swing midway through the set to go up 14-13 behind Schiller’s service.Wurster had three kills in the run. The Cardinals took the fourth wire-to-wire, with only two tie scores.

The Mastodons took control of the fifth set from the first serve, never allowing Ball State to tie the match after the first point was scored. Wurster had four kills on five swings to lead the Mastodons to a .500 hitting percentage in the fifth. Sandra Hoevels and Nell combined for the block that gave the Mastodons the win.

The ‘Dons had 12 team blocks on the day, led by Hoevels, Boerst and Wurster who had six, five and five blocks respectively. Julia Wayer locked down the backcourt with a match-high 29 digs. This would be a career-high for Wayer if this was a regular-season match.

The Mastodons will open the regular season with the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational Presented by Hyatt Place on Friday, August 30. The first match of the day will be Western Michigan vs. South Alabama at 11 a.m. and the Mastodons will have their first action of the tournament against the Broncos at 7 p.m. The ‘Dons will play at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.