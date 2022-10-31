INDIANAPOLIS – Tyquan Lewis’ season is over, and it comes nearly one year to the day his 2021 season ended, and because of the same injury.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran defensive lineman ruptured his left patellar tendon in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Obviously, season-ending surgery is required.

It was Oct. 31, 2021, when Lewis ruptured his right patellar tendon against the Tennessee Titans.

“Our hearts go out to Tyquan,’’ coach Frank Reich said Monday afternoon. “He was having a great season. Obviously worked extremely hard to get back this year.

“We will be with him and give him the support he needs and he’ll come back as strong as ever.’’

Reich talked with Lewis Sunday night, and found Lewis’ spirits to be surprisingly upbeat.

“He’s an example to all of us,’’ he said. “I would want anybody who’s going through a hard time to just follow Tyquan around for a couple of weeks and you’ll see why he is the person he is.

“He’s got an incredibly positive attitude. Even last night, he was positive in the midst of a very unfortunate incident.’’

Lewis suffered the injury with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game. He immediately grabbed his left knee and motioned for the medical staff to come onto the field before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Wideout Parris Campbell, whose relationship with Lewis goes back to Ohio State, was shaken by the injury.

“Man, it was tough, tough to see,’’ he said. “I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point where he was now.

“It was hard to see; heartbroken.’’

Lewis appeared in all eight games with five starts. He tallied 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and six quarterback hits.

In five seasons, the 2018 second-round draft pick appeared in 49 games with 16 starts.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Lewis.

After rupturing his right patellar last season, he signed a one-year contract worth approximately $2 million that reflected him coming back from the serious injury.

Along with placing Lewis on the injured reserve list, the Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow from IR and released punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad.