Defense Prevails In Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — - Ian Book went 16-of-21 for 220 yards with both passing and rushing touchdowns, Jahmir Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Paul Moala led the defense with nine tackles and two sacks during the 90th annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (30,074), with the defense earning a 58-45 victory over the offense.

Plays of the Game

Ian Book connected with Michael Young on a 12-yard pass less than five minutes in for the first offensive score of the game.



The defense combined for 12 sacks in the first half, led by three from Khalid Kareem . The team finished with 15 sacks on the day.



Jalen Elliott saved a potential touchdown for the Blue side when he forced a fumble on Jafar Armstrong as he streaked toward the end zone after a 22-yard reception from Book.



With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, Book connected with Chase Claypool on a 43-yard pass to the Blue 17-yard-line, setting up a three-yard rushing touchdown by Jahmir Smith four plays later.



In the second half, the defense held the offense scoreless, recording three three-and-outs and three stops while recording 27 unanswered points to come away with the win.

Notes/Stats of the Game

Chase Claypool led the Irish receiving corps with 92 yards on four catches.

Jafar Armstrong led all Irish rushers with 85 yards and one touchdown on the ground and finished with 71 receiving yards to lead Irish position players with 156 all-purpose yards.

led all Irish rushers with 85 yards and one touchdown on the ground and finished with 71 receiving yards to lead Irish position players with 156 all-purpose yards. Jahmir Smith added 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Irish.

added 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Irish. Paul Moala led the Irish in tackles with nine, including two sacks.

led the Irish in tackles with nine, including two sacks. Khalid Kareem led the Irish defense with three sacks.

led the Irish defense with three sacks. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Derrik Allen each contributed seven tackles for the Irish defense.

and each contributed seven tackles for the Irish defense. Temitope Agoro recorded six tackles and a team-leading three pass break-ups.

Quarterbacks

Ian Book: 16-21, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 220 yards, Long: 43 yards, 3 sacks

Phil Jurkovec : 15-26, 135 yards, Long: 27 yards, 12 sacks

: 15-26, 135 yards, Long: 27 yards, 12 sacks Nolan Henry : 1-4, 12 yards, Long: 12 yards, 0 sacks

Players of the Game (Offense)

Ian Book: 16-21, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 220 yards, Long: 43 yards, 3 sacks

Jafar Armstrong: 85 rushing yards (9 attempts), 71 receiving yards (4 catches), 1 touchdown

Jahmir Smith : 56 rushing yards (8 attempts), 37 receiving yards (3 catches), 2 touchdowns

: 56 rushing yards (8 attempts), 37 receiving yards (3 catches), 2 touchdowns Chase Claypool: 92 yards, 4 catches, Long: 43 yards

Michael Young : 30 yards, 3 catches, 1 touchdown, Long: 12 yards

: 30 yards, 3 catches, 1 touchdown, Long: 12 yards Kyren Williams : 37 all-purpose yards, 1 touchdown

Players of the Game (Defense)