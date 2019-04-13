Defense Prevails In Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — - Ian Book went 16-of-21 for 220 yards with both passing and rushing touchdowns, Jahmir Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Paul Moala led the defense with nine tackles and two sacks during the 90th annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (30,074), with the defense earning a 58-45 victory over the offense.
Plays of the Game
Ian Book connected with Michael Young on a 12-yard pass less than five minutes in for the first offensive score of the game.
The defense combined for 12 sacks in the first half, led by three from Khalid Kareem. The team finished with 15 sacks on the day.
Jalen Elliott saved a potential touchdown for the Blue side when he forced a fumble on Jafar Armstrong as he streaked toward the end zone after a 22-yard reception from Book.
With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, Book connected with Chase Claypool on a 43-yard pass to the Blue 17-yard-line, setting up a three-yard rushing touchdown by Jahmir Smith four plays later.
In the second half, the defense held the offense scoreless, recording three three-and-outs and three stops while recording 27 unanswered points to come away with the win.
Notes/Stats of the Game
- Chase Claypool led the Irish receiving corps with 92 yards on four catches.
- Jafar Armstrong led all Irish rushers with 85 yards and one touchdown on the ground and finished with 71 receiving yards to lead Irish position players with 156 all-purpose yards.
- Jahmir Smith added 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Irish.
- Paul Moala led the Irish in tackles with nine, including two sacks.
- Khalid Kareem led the Irish defense with three sacks.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Derrik Allen each contributed seven tackles for the Irish defense.
- Temitope Agoro recorded six tackles and a team-leading three pass break-ups.
Quarterbacks
- Ian Book: 16-21, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 220 yards, Long: 43 yards, 3 sacks
- Phil Jurkovec: 15-26, 135 yards, Long: 27 yards, 12 sacks
- Nolan Henry: 1-4, 12 yards, Long: 12 yards, 0 sacks
Players of the Game (Offense)
- Ian Book: 16-21, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 220 yards, Long: 43 yards, 3 sacks
- Jafar Armstrong: 85 rushing yards (9 attempts), 71 receiving yards (4 catches), 1 touchdown
- Jahmir Smith: 56 rushing yards (8 attempts), 37 receiving yards (3 catches), 2 touchdowns
- Chase Claypool: 92 yards, 4 catches, Long: 43 yards
- Michael Young: 30 yards, 3 catches, 1 touchdown, Long: 12 yards
- Kyren Williams: 37 all-purpose yards, 1 touchdown
Players of the Game (Defense)
- Paul Moala: 9 tackles, 8 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 7 tackles, 5 solo tackles
- Derrik Allen: 7 tackles, 3 solo tackles
- Khalid Kareem: 4 tackles, 3 sacks
- Temitope Agoro: 6 tackles, 3 pass break-ups
- Jalen Elliott: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble
