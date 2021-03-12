Defense a priority for Raiders in free agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Within a span of 12 hours, the Virginia Cavaliers experienced the highest of highs only to be followed by the lowest of lows.

In their ACC Tournament opener, they got a last-second buzzer-beater from Reece Beekman to beat the Syracuse Orange. Only to be followed less than 12 hours later by a positive COVID-19 test which forced the cancelation of their game with Georgia Tech and put them out of the ACC Tournament.