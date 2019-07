FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dare I say, Darrion Brooks is going to be something special.

The younger brother of Keion Brooks Jr. – who will begin his freshman year at Kentucky – led Indy Heat 2023 to the finals of the GRBA Nationals at SportsOne Fieldhouse.

Crestview’s Kalen Etzler and Homestead’s Luke Goode represented Indy Heat in an older division and lost in the Platinum finals Sunday afternoon.