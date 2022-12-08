INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana sports talk figure Dan Dakich announced Thursday that he has completed his final show with Radio One, which owns 107.5 The Fan.

Dakich, who hosted The Dan Dakich Show, released a statement on Twitter that reads:

“Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One.

“I want to Thank Radio One, Jeff Smulyan and the whole team at Emmis Communications for a great 14 years.

“Given the success of my show, Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possible make it.

“I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.

“I’m not going anywhere. Catch me every day from 9-11 on Outkick on Don’t @ me.”

Radio One is a subset of Urban One, which acquired 93.5 FM and 107.5 FM and several other Indianapolis-based radio stations in a deal with Emmis Communications last year. The reason for Dakich’s exit is unclear.

Dakich — who played basketball for Bob Knight at Indiana University in the 1980s — has called college basketball games for ESPN, worked as a college basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network and has coached the sport through various roles at Bowling Green State University and Indiana University.