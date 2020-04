FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley and the Beasley and the Beasley soccer school are offering soccer related challenges to complete while staying at home and the winner gets to pick any signed DaMarcus Beasley jersey they want.

The challenges come out every single day and there are five challenges that must be completed. The winner is chosen by who ever can complete the challenges the best and the fastest.

For more information, visit the Beasley National Soccer School’s website.