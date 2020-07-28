Cyclones add Ball St to replace canceled game against Iowa

In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, center, runs off the field following warm-ups before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 home football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa.

The Cyclones and Cardinals will play Sept. 12. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten’s decision to play conference games only. Iowa State beat Ball State 38-0 in 1998 in the teams’ only meeting. The Cyclones will play their first four games at home and eight of their 12 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.