Curry helps TinCaps win fourth straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps sent a sell-out crowd of 8,007 fans at Parkview Field home happy on Friday night, slugging two home runs in a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate).Fort Wayne has now won four games in a row.

If you were one of the 8,007 fans at @ParkviewField for tonight's @TinCaps game you saw Emma Charlesworth-Seiler behind the dish – one of two female umpires in minor league baseball! @MidwestLeagueBB pic.twitter.com/yAjPoFsA9H — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) June 15, 2019

The TinCaps (32-34) emphatically took the lead in the bottom of the first on a mammoth two-out, two-run home run from Agustin Ruiz. The 19-year-old launched a 424-foot blast onto the right-field concourse, scoring Tucupita Marcano in the process. After going his first 51 games this season without a home run, Ruiz now has two dingers in his last six games.

The Captains (39-28) scored an unearned run in the third when Bo Naylor doubled and later came home to score on a fielding error.

Ryan Weathers struck out Will Benson to end the third inning and his outing, recording four strikeouts in three innings of work while allowing just two hits and the lone unearned run.

Fort Wayne tacked on an insurance run via a solo home run in the fifth inning by Michael Curry that crashed onto the roof of the home run porch in left field. Curry now has three home runs this season and is slashing .321/.400/.536 since May 26 (18 games) with 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBIs.

The TinCaps bullpen followed Weathers’ start with five straight scoreless innings, as Jose Quezada (two innings), Adrian Martinez (two innings), and Austin Smith (one inning) kept the fourth through eight innings clean with five strikeouts.

The Captains made it interesting in the ninth, when Benson smacked his league-leading 17th home run of the season with no one on base and one out. An infield single put a runner on first with one out, but Smith induced a double play ball to end the game.

The ‘Caps bullpen finished the night with just one run allowed in six innings on four hits. During the current four-game win streak, Fort Wayne’s bullpen has allowed two earned runs in 17.0 innings of work (1.06 ERA) with 17 strikeouts and three walks.

